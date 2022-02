Domestic Families Evacuated as Wildfire Rages in Southeastern Yeongdeok County

A wildfire that broke out on a mountain in the southeastern coastal county of Yeongdeok has spread to nearby communities, prompting authorities to upgrade the warning level as firefighters fight back the blaze.



More than 600 personnel and 36 helicopters have been dispatched to the scene, but authorities say they are struggling to take control of the fire due to strong winds.



According to the Korea Forest Service, the fire, which started on Tuesday, was initially extinguished, but reignited at around 2:18 a.m. Wednesday. An evacuation order was issued for some 180 households in the area.



The Level Three warning was announced at 12:45 p.m. The second highest of the four-level system, it is issued when damage is expected to exceed 100 hectares.