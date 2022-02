Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has called for better safety measures in reaction to the latest murder of a stalking victim, despite a protective order against the alleged perpetrator.Presidential spokesperson Park Kyung-mee said in a written briefing that Moon found the fatal incident deeply regrettable as it occurred despite protective measures applied to prevent stalking crimes. Moon called for more to be done to fortify existing measures to keep women safe.The victim, a woman in her 40s who was participating in a pilot program, triggered her emergency smartwatch to alert police, but was found stabbed to death when police arrived at the scene three minutes later.The suspect was found dead by apparent suicide while being pursued by police.