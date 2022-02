Photo : YONHAP News

The number of South Korean nationals still in Ukraine is at 153 amid reports of Russia’s partial withdrawal of troops from the Ukrainian border.According to the foreign ministry on Wednesday, the current total is 44 less than Tuesday’s count. The number includes those who work at the embassy, while about 60 are said to be self-employed and about 30 are missionaries.The ministry added that it will establish temporary offices in Przemyśl, Poland, and Lviv, Ukraine, to assist with the transport of Korean nationals into Poland from Ukraine in the event of an invasion.The foreign ministry put the number of Korean nationals to evacuate the country on Thursday at around 40.