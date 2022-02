Photo : YONHAP News

Labor unions at Samsung Electronics called for talks with the company’s top management after failing to reach an agreement on their demands for increased wages and other issues in negotiations that launched in October.All four unions warned of a strike on Wednesday during a press conference outside Samsung’s office in Seoul's Seocho district. Despite 15 rounds of negotiations, not a single one of the 44 demands were met, according to union leader Lee Hyun-kuk.The unions, the largest of which has four-thousand-500 members, said their members would conduct a walkout if their demands are not met in what would be the first such strike since the company’s founding in 1969.The unions have been in talks with management since October 2021, seeking an increase of 10 million won to the overall salary, among other demands.