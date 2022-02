Photo : YONHAP News

Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki will attend a meeting of finance ministers and leaders of major central banks of the Group of 20 countries this week to discuss issues of global economic concerns.The Ministry of Economy and Finance said on Wednesday that Hong will participate virtually in the conference, which is to take place in Jakarta, Indonesia, for two days beginning Thursday.Participants are expected to exchange opinions about the global financial system and a new global tax scheme.Hong plans to touch upon the importance of reining in inflationary pressure, a major global economic risk, and suggest policy coordination to cope with global supply chain disruptions.The South Korean finance minister will also call for a swift agreement on a new digital tax known as Pillar One and propose relevant follow-up measures.