Politics Moon to Invite Foreign Investors to Presidential Office on Thursday

President Moon Jae-in will hold a meeting foreign investors on Thursday, a second such gathering following the first in March 2019.



Twenty-four companies, including U.S. pharmaceutical firm Pfizer, have been invited to the presidential office, as well as officials of the Korea Foreign Company Association, the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency(KOTRA) and the chambers of commerce in Korea of various countries including the U.S., Japan, China and those in Europe.



During the meeting, Moon is expected to extend his gratitude for making record-high foreign investments in Korea last year despite growing global economic uncertainties and the prolonged COVID-19 pandemic.



The president is also expected to ask for continued investment support.



Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy Moon Sung-wook will brief the participants on foreign investment South Korea attracted in 2021 and future policies in this area. Foreign investors will have an opportunity to share their problems with the minister.