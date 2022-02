Photo : YONHAP News

The National Election Commission(NEC) on Wednesday doled out campaign subsidies worth some 46-point-five billion won to five political parties ahead of the 20th presidential election.The ruling Democratic Party(DP) received the largest amount of 22-point-four billion won, while the main opposition People Power Party(PPP) was given 19-point-four billion won.The Justice Party, the People's Party and the Basic Income Party received three-point-one billion won, one-point-four billion won and 35 million won, respectively.Parties are eligible for NEC grants based on the number of lawmakers they hold.Aside from the election subsidies, the NEC paid a combined eleven-point-63 billion won to seven parties as first-quarter current subsidies.The NEC provides current subsidies to political parties on a quarterly basis, in accordance with the Political Fund Act. Campaign subsidies are paid to parties that nominate election candidates.