Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's men's short track team has won silver in the five-thousand-meter speed skating relay event at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.In the final held at the Capital Indoor Stadium Wednesday evening, the quartet of Hwang Dae-heon, Lee June-seo, Park Jang-hyuk and Kwak Yoon-gy finished second after Canada in the 45-lap race.In addition to the four participants, teammate Kim Dong-wook, who competed in the semifinals, will also receive a medal.It is South Korea's first medal in the men's short track relay event in 12 years since winning silver in the 2010 Vancouver Winter Games. Prior to that podium finish, gold medals were won in 1992 and 2006, with a silver in 1998.