Iran: Outcome of Working-level Talks on Frozen Assets to Affect Iran-S. Korea Ties

Photo : YONHAP News

Iran said on Wednesday that its latest working-level talks with South Korea would serve as a good test of Seoul's seriousness and determination in normalizing bilateral ties.Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh issued the position on Wednesday after the two nations held working-level consultations on Tuesday and Wednesday, seeking ways to resolve the issue of Iranian assets frozen in South Korea under U.S. sanctions.The spokesperson said in a statement on the ministry's website that the latest talks centered on the possibility of resuming exports of Iranian crude oil and condensate to South Korea.Khatibzadeh said Iranian officials also used the talks as an opportunity to emphasize the need for Seoul to release the "illegally" frozen Iranian funds.The spokesperson said that with these objectives in mind, Iran would consider the outcome of the talks seriously, adding the outcome will affect the adjustment of bilateral relations.