Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean director Hong Sang-soo has won the grand jury prize at the Berlin International Film Festival for his latest film, "The Novelist's Film."Hong was awarded the Silver Bear Grand Jury Prize at the 72nd Berlin festival on Wednesday for his 27th feature.The Silver Bear Grand Jury Prize, awarded by the jury at the festival, is the runner-up to the Golden Bear prize and the second most prestigious prize at the festival.It is the third year in a row that Hong has won a Silver Bear prize at the Berlinale, following his best director honor for "The Woman Who Ran" in 2020 and the best screenplay prize for "Introduction" last year.Starring Kim Min-hee, "The Novelist's Film" is about a novelist who encounters a film director and an actress while on a trip to see an old friend.