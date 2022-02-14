Menu Content

UN Special Rapporteur Meets S. Korean Officials to Discuss N. Korean Human Rights

Written: 2022-02-17 09:03:33Updated: 2022-02-17 10:28:42

Photo : YONHAP News

The UN special rapporteur on North Korea's human rights situation held a series of meetings with South Korean officials on Wednesday.

According to the Ministry of Unification, Tomas Ojea Quintana met with Vice Unification Minister Choi Young-jun to discuss the human rights situation in the North as well as humanitarian issues, including the reunion of families separated by the Korean War.

In the meeting, Vice Minister Choi urged Pyongyang to respond positively to calls for dialogue to swiftly resolve the humanitarian issues.

The UN rapporteur then met with the director of the ministry's Humanitarian Cooperation Bureau to exchange opinions on ways to improve the North's human rights conditions. 

Quintana also held a meeting with Second Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-moon for a discussion on ways to cooperate with the international community to promote human rights in North Korea. 

Quintana reportedly met with British Ambassador to Seoul Colin Crooks as well on Wednesday.

The UN expert will stay in South Korea until next Wednesday to collect data for a UN report on the North Korean human rights conditions.
