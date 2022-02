Photo : YONHAP News

The government said on Thursday that four companies will recall more than 38-thousand vehicles over faulty components.The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said in a statement that Tesla Korea and three other companies are recalling a combined 38-thousand-246 units across 14 models due to problems with vehicle parts.Tesla Korea will recall over 33-thousand units of its Model 3 and Model Y over a software error that may prevent the activation of a chime reminding occupants to buckle their seatbelts.About 200 units of the models will be recalled for software problems affecting the defrosting system.Tesla will voluntarily recall the vehicles, carrying out a remote online software update from next Friday.Audi-Volkswagen Korea, Bumhan Mobility and Kiheung Motors will recall about five-thousand units over a faulty passenger sensing system among other defective components.