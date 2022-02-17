Menu Content

Daily COVID-19 Cases Hit New High of 93,135, Critical Cases at 389

Written: 2022-02-17 09:42:56Updated: 2022-02-17 16:07:00

Daily COVID-19 Cases Hit New High of 93,135, Critical Cases at 389

Photo : YONHAP News

Daily COVID-19 cases climbed above 93-thousand to hit a new high on Thursday, amid the rapid spread of the highly transmissible omicron variant.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said on Thursday that 93-thousand-135 cases were compiled throughout the previous day, including 90 cases from overseas. The total caseload came to one million-645-thousand-978.

The daily tally rose by some 27-hundred from a day ago and remains above 90-thousand for the second consecutive day.

The figure is almost doubling every week, with health authorities expecting the figure to reach up to 170-thousand by the end of the month.

With the soaring infections, the number of critical patients also jumped by 76 from a day ago to 389.

The daily number of deaths from the virus came to 36, raising the death toll to seven-thousand-238. The fatality rate stands at zero-point-44 percent.

The number of home-treatment patients soared by over 48-thousand to about 314-thousand.
