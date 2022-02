Photo : YONHAP News

Forest authorities resumed efforts to put out the wildfire in the southeastern coastal county of Yeongdeok.About 13-hundred personnel and 40 helicopters were dispatched to the scene at daybreak on Thursday.The Korea Forest Service is also using a drone to analyze the spread of the fire in order to develop a plan to extinguish the blaze.About 12-hundred personnel managed to prevent an expansion of the fire overnight, but they are struggling to fully suppress the flames due to strong winds.The fire, which started on Tuesday, was initially extinguished but reignited at around 2:18 a.m. on Wednesday and spread to nearby residential areas, prompting the evacuation of some 300 people.