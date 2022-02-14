Foreign Embassy Officials in N. Korea Attend Events Marking 80th Anniv. of Former Leader's Birth

Photo : YONHAP News

Officials from foreign embassies in North Korea attended various events on Wednesday celebrating the 80th anniversary of the birth of former leader Kim Jong-il.The North’s state-run Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) said on Thursday that foreign diplomats stationed in the North watched an underwater gymnastics dance performance as well as other commemorative events, culminating in a fireworks display in Pyongyang.The North apparently extended the invitations as the birth of the former leader is considered to be an important anniversary in the reclusive state.The KCNA, however, stopped short of elaborating on the embassies and number of diplomats in attendance at the events.With the North closing its borders for over two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, most countries have withdrawn their embassy personnel from the North, while some have closed their embassies altogether.According to the Unification Ministry in Seoul, nine foreign embassies remained in the North as of the end of last year.