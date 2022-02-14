Iran Says Negotiations on Reviving JCPOA Close to an Agreement

Photo : YONHAP News

Iran says it is close to reaching an agreement with the P5-plus-one on restoring the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action(JCPOA) formerly applied to its nuclear program.Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Ali Bagheri Kani said via Twitter on Wednesday that after weeks of intensive talks, participants are closer than ever to an agreement, but added that “nothing is agreed until everything is agreed.”He stated that Iran’s negotiating partners need to be “realistic, avoid intransigence and heed the lessons of the past four years,” adding that the time has come for serious decisions to be made.The minister’s comments were in reference to the P5-plus-one, the designation given to the UN Security Council’s five permanent members – the U.S., China, France, Russia and Britain – in addition to Germany.In Washington, State Department spokesperson Ned Price told reporters that Washington’s assessment is that negotiators are in the midst of the very final stages, noting that this is a decisive period in which interested parties will be able to determine whether or not a mutual return to compliance with the JCPOA is achievable.In Paris, Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said participants are coming “to the hour of truth” with regard to the negotiations on reviving the 2015 deal, saying it is not a matter of weeks but days.