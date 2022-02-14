Menu Content

IAEA Inspectors Visit Fukushima Nuclear Power Plant for Safety Evaluation

Written: 2022-02-17 13:31:49Updated: 2022-02-17 14:48:28

IAEA Inspectors Visit Fukushima Nuclear Power Plant for Safety Evaluation

Photo : YONHAP News

An international team of investigators surveyed the site of the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant ahead of Tokyo's planned release of radioactive water from the facility into the ocean.

Japanese public broadcaster NHK on Thursday showed video footage of the International Atomic Energy Agency's(IAEA) team inspecting the Fukushima plant two days earlier.

The team observed officials from the Tokyo Electric Power Corporation(TEPCO), the plant’s operator, conducting on-site testing for radioactive materials in the contaminated water. They also visited the construction site of facilities that will handle the release of the water.

The team, which is on a five-day trip through Friday, consists of IAEA officials as well as experts from countries including South Korea, China, the U.S., Britain and France.

On Friday, the IAEA has scheduled a press conference to announce the findings from the survey, while their assessment report will be published within the year.
