Lee Jae-myung Vows Real Estate Tax Cut to Woo Voters in Seoul

Photo : YONHAP News

Presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung of the ruling Democratic Party(DP) has pledged a gradual adjustment of real estate taxes in an attempt to woo voters in the capital region expressing frustration over a drastic hike in housing-related taxes.During his campaign rally in the Nowon District Thursday, Lee vowed to gradually adjust property taxes, comprehensive real estate holding taxes and other real estate taxes that have risen to excessive levels, proclaiming that policies should not weigh on the people.Lee had previously proposed a temporary delay of the transfer tax for owners of multiple properties.Speaking on housing loan restrictions, he said the loan-to-value(LTV) ratio for first-time home buyers must be relaxed to as much as 90 percent, which would enable them to borrow a larger percentage of the house price than multiple-property owners when making their first purchase.He also hinted at easing regulations on housing redevelopment, asserting that politics should enable people to live happily by reasonably easing restrictions when necessary.