Yoon Appeals to Voters in Capital Region, Says Lee

Photo : YONHAP News

Presidential candidate of the main opposition People Power Party(PPP) Yoon Suk Yeol appealed to voters in the capital region, slamming the Moon administration's failed real estate policies.During his rally in Anseong, Gyeonggi Province on Thursday, Yoon reminded voters of exorbitant housing prices, saying they rose nearly 40 percent in Anseong despite its low population density.Yoon also satirized his rival candidate Lee Jae-myung's self-proclaimed title as the “crisis management leader” by saying that Lee is only good at managing his own legal crisis, a barbed reference to Lee's alleged involvement in the Seongnam land development scandal.Recounting that private investors reaped excessive gains from the land development project, Yoon asserted that buying land at a cheap price and making people live on it at high costs is “exploitation.”On Lee's pledge of universal basic income for young people, Yoon contended that people should not be fooled by such promises, for they require policies that would further impose a substantial tax burden on citizens.