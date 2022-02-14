Ahn Cheol-soo Mourns Deaths of Campaigners, All Rallies Suspended

Photo : KBS News

The presidential candidate of the minor opposition People's Party(PP) Ahn Cheol-soo continued to mourn the deaths of the party's local election chief and a campaign bus driver, suspending all campaign rallies for the third straight day.Ahn paid his respects at the wake of the election chief in Cheonan, South Chungcheong Province, Thursday afternoon and will head to Gimhae, South Gyeongsang Province in the evening to express his condolences for the death of the campaign bus driver.Police suspect the deaths were caused by carbon monoxide gas emitted from a power generator for the LED screen installed on the campaign bus.On the question of when Ahn would resume campaign activities, the party's election committee told Yonhap News Agency that it is disrespectful to discuss campaign matters before the funeral is over.It's widely expected that Ahn will return to the campaign trail after the funeral processions for the late campaigners end on Saturday.