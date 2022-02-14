Survey: 83% of Voters Plan to Cast Ballots on March 9

Photo : YONHAP News

Eight out of ten South Koreans plan to vote no matter what in the March 9 presidential election.A National Election Commission survey conducted by Gallup Korea showed that eighty-three percent of over 15-hundred people surveyed said they were determined to cast their ballots.This is the highest percentage for such a survey held ahead of public elections since 2012.In the latest poll, over 27 percent said they will take part in early voting, much higher than the 17 percent response garnered in the previous presidential election.As for what voters will consider the most in a candidate, over 40 percent chose the person's character, competence and morals, while 35 percent picked policy pledges and 12-point-seven percent singled out party affiliation.Close to 90 percent of those surveyed expressed interest in the upcoming election, edging up from 88-point-one percent in the previous 2017 election.The survey has a 95 percent confidence level with a margin of error of plus or minus two-point-five percentage points. Details can be found on the election watchdog's website.