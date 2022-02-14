Reservations for Novavax Vaccine to Open Monday, Shots Begin March 7

Photo : YONHAP News

Reservations for the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine will be bookable starting Monday for adults who are still unvaccinated.According to the state vaccine task force, people can choose a date at least two weeks from the day they are signing up. For those making a reservation on Monday, the earliest appointment available is March 7.Reservations for the second shot will automatically be made three weeks after the first jab.Senior citizens unfamiliar with online or mobile access can call the 1339 hotline to sign up.Same-day reservations using social media apps such as Naver and Kakao began on February 14.In addition to the unvaccinated, Novavax is available as a booster for individuals who received their first two shots but cannot have the same vaccine administered as a booster due to medical reasons.As of Thursday, over 14-thousand-400 people received their first Novavax jabs while 444 others received their second. Novavax booster shots have been given to one-thousand-439 people to date.