Photo : YONHAP News

A senior U.S. official says that responding to North Korean nuclear and missile threats is a top priority for the trilateral cooperation between Seoul, Washington and Tokyo.Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel Kritenbrink made the remark in a media briefing on Wednesday.Referring to the three-way foreign ministers’ meeting in Hawaii last Saturday, Kritenbrink said the U.S. had a chance to reiterate its ironclad security guarantee for South Korea and Japan.He said U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken stressed during the Saturday meeting that denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula remains a viable goal and that the U.S. will closely and continuously discuss with its allies and partners on the matter.Kritenbrink also reaffirmed the U.S. stance that it is ready to engage in serious and sustained diplomacy with North Korea without preconditions, adding his country will continue close cooperation with Seoul and Tokyo.