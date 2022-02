Photo : KBS News

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Thursday that 107 South Korean nationals still remain in Ukraine with some 50 of them scheduled to leave the country this week.The ministry briefed reporters of the latest situation regarding its efforts to evacuate Koreans out of Ukraine amid heightened risk of military conflict in the region.The ministry said over 50 people, including permanent residents, stated they wish to stay in the country. Officials are trying to persuade them to take shelter or leave, while arranging additional measures to ensure their safety.According to a senior official at the ministry, many of those hoping to stay made their homes in Ukraine, having married locals or as long-time residents.Meanwhile, the government is reportedly ruling out at present a possible withdrawal of the South Korean Embassy in Kyiv.