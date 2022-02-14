Poll: Yoon Leads Lee 39.2% to 35.2% within Margin of Error

Photo : YONHAP News

A new poll shows main opposition People Power Party presidential candidate Yoon Suk Yeol is leading his ruling Democratic Party rival Lee Jae-myung, but still within the margin of error.The joint poll conducted by KBS, MBC and SBS on Tuesday and Wednesday asked over two-thousand people which candidate they would vote for if the election was held the next day.Thirty-nine-point-two percent chose PPP candidate Yoon while 35-point-two percent opted for the DP candidate Lee. Yoon is in the lead by four percentage points, which is within the margin of error.Ahn Cheol-soo of the minor opposition People's Party secured eight-point-one percent and Sim Sang-jung of the progressive Justice Party garnered three-point-seven percent.When respondents were asked which candidate is most likely to win, 46-point-three percent of the respondents chose Yoon, while 40 percent backed Lee.According to the poll, should Yoon and Ahn join their candidacies, either of them wins over Lee.When respondents were presented with a hypothetical scenario in which Yoon absorbed Ahn's campaign, Yoon defeated Lee by a margin of six-point-nine percentage points. When asked to consider a scenario in which Ahn absorbed Yoon's campaign, Ahn beat Lee by five-point-four percentage points.Some 83 percent of the respondents said they will certainly vote in the election, with 70 percent of them planning to vote during the early voting period.The poll commissioned by the three broadcasters and conducted by three pollsters - Ipsos, Korea Research and Hankook Research - has a 95 percent confidence level with a margin of error of plus or minus two-point-two percentage points.Questions and results from the poll are available on the KBS website (https://news.kbs.co.kr/datafile/2022/02/20220217_iBjepO.pdf).