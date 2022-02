Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. Justice Department has created a unit to crack down on digital criminal activity, including the use of cryptocurrency, by Iran, North Korea and other countries.Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said on Thursday that the Justice Department is setting up the National Cryptocurrency Enforcement Team to identify and eliminate the exploitation of cryptocurrency and other digital assets.Monaco announced that Eun Young Choi, an assistant U.S. attorney, was named as the first director of the enforcement team.Choi, a veteran computer crimes prosecutor, said that the team will play a pivotal role in ensuring that as the technology surrounding digital assets grows and evolves, the department will enhance its capabilities in combating the illegal use of digital assets.The department also announced that it is forming a Virtual Asset Exploitation Unit, which is part of the enforcement team and will serve the Federal Bureau of Investigation.