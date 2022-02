Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean figure skaters You Young and Kim Ye-lim both finished in the top ten in the women's singles competition at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.You finished sixth in the singles with a total of 213-point-09 points after scoring 142-point-75 points in the free skate program at the Capital Indoor Stadium Thursday evening.Kim Ye-lim secured 134-point-85 points in the free skate for a total score of 202-point-63 points, finishing in ninth place.You's sixth-place finish is Korea’s best result in women’s figure skating since Kim Yuna won a silver medal at the 2014 Sochi Games.Thursday's results also mark the first time that two Korean skaters finished in the top ten at the Olympics.Anna Shcherbakova and Alexandra Trusova of the Russian Olympic Committee(ROC) won gold and silver, followed by Japan's Kaori Sakamoto who won bronze. The ROC's Kamila Valieva, at the center of a doping scandal, finished fourth.