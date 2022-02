Photo : YONHAP News

The government has decided to relax the 9 p.m. curfew for restaurants and cafes to 10 p.m., but will keep the cap on private gatherings at six.Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum announced the decision on Friday while chairing a government meeting on COVID-19 responses.The new social distancing measures will be in place for three weeks from Saturday to March 13.Kim said the government also decided to postpone the enforcement of COVID-19 pass system on teenagers by one month until April 1.