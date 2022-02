Photo : YONHAP News

National flag carrier Korean Air plans to resume direct flights to Rome in July after service was suspended for more than two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.The airline said on Wednesday that it would be resuming service for the Incheon-Rome route starting July 2.The resumption comes two years and four months after the route was suspended in March 2020 due to the outbreak of the pandemic.Korean Air, which previously operated seven flights per week for the route, plans to resume the service at 50 percent of the pre-pandemic level.In considering the resumption of the Incheon-Milan route, the airline will make a decision after monitoring the COVID-19 situation.