Report: Iran Nuclear Deal Draft Includes Unfreezing Iranian Funds Frozen in S. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

A draft of a nuclear deal between the United States and Iran reportedly contains phased measures for both sides to mutually return to full compliance.Citing diplomats familiar with the negotiations, Reuters said on Thursday that the draft of the accord, exceeding 20 pages in length, enumerated a sequence of mutual steps to be implemented, beginning with Iran suspending uranium enrichment above five percent purity.The draft text also reportedly includes unfreezing about seven billion dollars of Iranian funds in South Korean banks, currently inaccessible to the nation due to U.S. sanctions, as well as the release of Western prisoners held in Iran.South Korea had deposited its payments for oil imports from Iran in Korean banks, but the accounts holding some seven billion dollars were frozen in 2018 after then-U.S. President Donald Trump pulled the U.S. out of the accord and reimposed stringent sanctions against Iran.Reuters reported that the pending agreement entails the United States recurrently waiving sanctions imposed on Iran's oil sector, as opposed to completely lifting them.