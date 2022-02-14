Top Office Discusses Ukraine Situation in NSC Meeting

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office held a regular meeting of the National Security Councils’ standing committee on Thursday and discussed the heightened risk of military conflict in Ukraine.Committee members agreed to set up an around-the-clock emergency system to protect South Korean citizens and companies in the Eastern European country and actively implement measures in accordance with its travel ban on the country.The meeting attendees also agreed to continue efforts to mitigate disruptions in the global supply chain and minimize damage that could negatively impact South Korean exporters.U.S. President Joe Biden warned later in the day that Russia could invade Ukraine within days, stressing that the invasion threat remains “very high.”Also at the NSC meeting, those present agreed to exert continued efforts to resume dialogue with North Korea based on a joint statement issued by the foreign ministers of South Korea, the U.S. and Japan in Hawaii last Saturday. The joint statement stipulates that the three countries are open to meeting with the North without preconditions.