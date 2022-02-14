Labor Ministry Launches Probe After 16 Poisoned at Air Conditioner Parts Maker

Photo : KBS News

The labor ministry has launched an investigation after 16 employees of an air conditioner parts manufacturer suffered acute poisoning due to a toxic chemical substance.The ministry raided Doosung Industrial Company Friday morning after they deemed that the latest incident may likely be the first case of a grave industrial accident involving illness caused by working conditions.Investigators are seeking to determine whether the incident constitutes a violation of the Serious Accident Punishment Act(SAPA) that went into effect last month. The new law aims to punish corporate management for failing to prevent serious workplace disasters.Under this law, a workplace incident that causes injury or illness to more than three employees in a year is regarded as a “serious accident.”Investigators have found that the 16 employees were exposed to trichloromethane, better known as chloroform, at more than six times the permissible level. However, due to early detection of the toxic chemical agent, the employees will not suffer from any life-threatening symptoms.The ministry will focus their investigation on whether Doosung appropriately operated ventilation systems when using toxic chemicals and had devised safety management protocols in accordance with SAPA.