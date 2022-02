Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office says Seoul will welcome U.S. President Joe Biden to South Korea if Washington proposes a visit.A senior official of the top office told reporters on Thursday that, although Washington has not made an official proposal or requested related talks, Seoul will gladly welcome any overtures of a visit by the U.S. president .The official said the South Korea-U.S. alliance is the foundation of South Korea’s foreign affairs and defense, stressing that if Biden makes the visit following the inauguration of a new South Korean president, the move would be an optimal opportunity to advance their ties.Foreign ministry spokesperson Choi Young-sam endorsed the stance.Some observers have speculated that Biden could visit South Korea in late May, noting that he is considering a trip to Japan to attend a Quad summit that month.U.S. presidents have typically made stops in Japan and South Korea when traveling to East Asia.