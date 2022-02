Photo : YONHAP News

Military developers of a light armed helicopter(LAH) successfully conducted test flights at minus 32 degrees Celsius.The Defense Acquisition Program Administration(DAPA) announced on Friday that it successfully completed a low-temperature test flight of the LAH, developed by Korea Aerospace Industries(KAI).The agency carried out some 40 test flights for roughly nine weeks since last December in Yellowknife, Canada. Situated near the North Pole, the city sees an average temperature of minus 32 degrees Celsius or nearly minus 26 degrees Fahrenheit during winter.The KAI LAH is equipped with homegrown air-to-ground missiles, 20 millimeter machine guns and 70 millimeter rockets. The armed chopper’s primary objective is to protect air assault units and destroy enemy tanks.The LAH’s first prototype was unveiled in December 2018, three-and-a-half years after KAI began developing the model.