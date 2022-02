Photo : YONHAP News

Starting Saturday, the government will no longer require QR codes or other entry registration systems at multipurpose facilities.Health authorities said on Friday that the change comes as the government has moved away from its signature test-track-treat approach to focus on treating high-risk COVID-19 patients and minimizing deaths.Under the revised guidelines, confirmed patients are required to enter their own epidemiological data into the state system, freeing up public health officials to focus on managing at-home treatment of high-risk patients.Authorities will consider reintroducing the entry registrations should there be an adverse development in the spread of the virus.While the government is no longer tracking locations for the purpose of contact tracing, the entry pass function verifying a person's vaccination status will remain in effect at venues such as restaurants and coffee shops.