Candidates from 2 Major Political Parties Visit Respective Party Strongholds

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential candidates from the ruling Democratic Party(DP) and the main opposition People Power Party(PPP) visited their parties’ respective traditional strongholds to solidify their bases with less than 20 days left until the election.On a visit to the city of Suncheon in southwestern Jeolla on Friday, DP candidate Lee Jae-myung pledged to balance out regional development by creating multiple metropolitan cities in the south, including one that ties together Busan, Ulsan and surrounding areas in the South Gyeongsang Province, and another in Gwangju and immediate areas in the South Jeolla Province.Later in the day, the DP candidate made a campaign stop at the port city of Mokpo, the political hometown to late President Kim Dae-jung, before seeking public support in the city of Gwangju, the epicenter of the 1980 pro-democracy movement.On the other side of the fence, PPP candidate Yoon Suk Yeol wasted no time revisiting the southeastern city of Daegu and the surrounding North Gyeongsang region on Friday, following up on his visit to the city on the first day of his official campaign,In the city of Sangju, Yoon urged voters to pass judgment on the current administration, stressing that his candidacy was fostered by the people seeking a new administrative direction.Yoon paid a visit to the birthplace of the late President Park Chung-hee in Gumi before continuing his campaign in Daegu.