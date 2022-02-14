Moon Urges Parliament to Swiftly Handle Extra Budget

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in urged the National Assembly to swiftly pass the government's extra budget as part of efforts to provide relief to small businesses and the self-employed that suffered losses from the prolonged COVID-19 pandemic.According to presidential spokesperson Park Kyung-mee on Friday, during a meeting with aides, Moon called on parliament to actively cooperate to ease financial difficulties for those whose livelihoods were impacted.The rival political parties have yet to narrow differences on the scope of the support package.The ruling Democratic Party(DP) is pushing to provide an initial three-million-won payout, followed by an additional amount after the March 9 presidential election. The main opposition People Power Party(PPP) has proposed a maximum ten million won in payouts.The DP, which holds a supermajority in parliament, intends to unilaterally pass the budget bill through the Assembly should negotiations with the PPP fall through.