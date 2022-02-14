Survey: Quarter of Students Don't Think Unification is Necessary

Photo : YONHAP News

One in four South Korean students do not think unification with North Korea is necessary.The education and unification ministries on Friday released the results of a 2021 survey on 72-thousand elementary, middle and high school students and faculty members.Over half of the respondents, or 52-point-six percent, viewed North Korea as a co-operative partner, while 27 percent said they should be wary of the regime, up from 24 percent a year ago.On unification, 61-point-two percent responded that they believe it is necessary, while 25 percent believe it unnecessary. The latter response edged up slightly from 24-point-two the previous year.As for reasons why unification is needed, the "reduced threat of war" was cited as the top answer with a 27 percent share, followed by the perception that "the South and North are one people" and the intention of "resolving the pain of separated families."Nearly 80 percent of students experienced some form of unification-related education at school. For those who did, the curriculum most-strongly emphasized the importance of inter-Korean peace, followed by aspects of North Korean life and society, the benefits of unification and the need for cross-border exchange.Among teachers, more than 86 percent believe that social consensus and raising awareness is key to facilitate education on unification.