Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Sports

'Team Kim' Fails to Advance to Semifinals, Kim, Cha to Compete in Men's 1,000m Speed Skating

Written: 2022-02-18 15:38:11Updated: 2022-02-18 18:10:35

'Team Kim' Fails to Advance to Semifinals, Kim, Cha to Compete in Men's 1,000m Speed Skating

Photo : YONHAP News

"Team Kim" of women's curling failed to advance to the semifinal round at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

The defending silver medalists lost their ninth and final round robin match against Sweden at the National Aquatics Center on Thursday, with a score of four to eight.

Having won four and lost five games, South Korea ranked eighth out of ten teams. Switzerland, Japan, Sweden and Britain, the four countries with the most round robin wins, advanced to the semifinals.

Elsewhere on Thursday, Kim Hyun-yung, Kim Min-sun and Park Ji-woo finished 16th, 25th and 30th, respectively, in the women's one-thousand-meter speed skating event, while Lee Seung-hun ranked 16th out of 23 athletes in the preliminary round of the freeski halfpipe event.

The national team hopes to win additional medals on Friday as Kim Min-seok, the bronze medalist in the men's one-thousand-500-meter speed skating, and Cha Min-kyu, the silver medalist in the 500 meters, compete in the one-thousand-meter event starting at 5:30 p.m.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >