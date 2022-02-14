'Team Kim' Fails to Advance to Semifinals, Kim, Cha to Compete in Men's 1,000m Speed Skating

Photo : YONHAP News

"Team Kim" of women's curling failed to advance to the semifinal round at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.The defending silver medalists lost their ninth and final round robin match against Sweden at the National Aquatics Center on Thursday, with a score of four to eight.Having won four and lost five games, South Korea ranked eighth out of ten teams. Switzerland, Japan, Sweden and Britain, the four countries with the most round robin wins, advanced to the semifinals.Elsewhere on Thursday, Kim Hyun-yung, Kim Min-sun and Park Ji-woo finished 16th, 25th and 30th, respectively, in the women's one-thousand-meter speed skating event, while Lee Seung-hun ranked 16th out of 23 athletes in the preliminary round of the freeski halfpipe event.The national team hopes to win additional medals on Friday as Kim Min-seok, the bronze medalist in the men's one-thousand-500-meter speed skating, and Cha Min-kyu, the silver medalist in the 500 meters, compete in the one-thousand-meter event starting at 5:30 p.m.