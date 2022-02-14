Victim of Japan's Wartime Forced Labor Dies Aged 92

Photo : YONHAP News

A South Korean victim of Japan's wartime forced labor, who had sought compensation from Tokyo, has died at the age of 92.According to a civic group representing the victims, Park Hae-ok, who was coerced into forced labor by Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy Industries in May 1944, died on Thursday.Park was just 14 after graduating from elementary school when she was taken as part of a workforce for Mitsubishi's airplane manufacturing plant in Nagoya. Forced into harsh labor conditions for more than a year, she was unable to return home until October 1945, after Korea's liberation from Japan's colonial rule.In 1999, Park launched a lawsuit against Tokyo and Mitsubishi in the Japanese court, and after a decade-long legal battle, Japan's Supreme Court ruled in favor of the defendants.Four years later, Park and four other victims filed a new suit against Mitsubishi at the Gwangju District Court, after which the Supreme Court in 2018 upheld lower court rulings that ordered the Japanese firm to compensate the victims.Tokyo and Mitsubishi, however, have yet to comply with the ruling or issue an apology for their past atrocities. Three of the five plaintiffs, including Park, have since died.