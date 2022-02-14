Daejeon Court Suspends COVID-19 Pass System for Adolescents

Photo : YONHAP News

A Daejeon court has ruled against the government’s plan to subject adolescents aged 12 to 18 to the COVID-19 pass system.The Daejeon District Court on Friday partially accepted an injunction filed by nearly 100 citizens, including teenagers, seeking to suspend the government’s pass system.Under the plan, children aged 12 to 18 will also be required to comply with the pass system in the same manner as adults when they use multipurpose facilities.The court cited “significantly low” risks of developing into serious COVID-19 cases among youths and the absence of virus-induced deaths in the age group as reasons behind the verdict, adding that exemptions for the younger demographic won't likely be detrimental to public welfare.Similar court rulings were previously made in Seoul and Gyeonggi Province.Meanwhile, the government on Friday decided to postpone the pass system's planned implementation for adolescents by a month from the initially announced March 1 to April 1.