Gov't Assures COVID-19 Vaccines Effective against Critical Cases, Deaths

Photo : KBS News

Despite the growing number of breakthrough COVID-19 infections amid the rapid spread of the omicron strain, the government has ensured vaccination remains highly effective in preventing serious and critical cases.According to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency on Friday, the risk of coronavirus patients developing into critical cases and deaths among those receiving the first booster shots was 96-point-three percent lower than that among those yet to be vaccinated.The difference was less dramatic for those receiving two doses of vaccines than those with three doses, but still such risks for those vaccinated twice was 75-point-eight percent lower than those who have not been vaccinated at all.The government addressed public concerns over a surge in the number of breakthrough infections among those who received two shots of vaccines, which stood at four times for those who had received no vaccinations at all in the recent eight weeks.Health authorities still vouched for the efficacy of vaccines, stressing that unvaccinated people only account for eight to nine percent of the population but make up 15 percent of recent patients.Park Young-jun, a senior health official, said those who did not receive any vaccine shots accounted for 58-point-eight percent of critical cases and 62-point-four percent of deaths reported in the recent eight weeks.