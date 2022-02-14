Menu Content

Science

New COVID-19 Cases Top 100,000 for 2nd Day

Written: 2022-02-19 10:59:41Updated: 2022-02-19 13:38:26

Photo : YONHAP News

Daily COVID-19 cases have topped 100-thousand for a second day in a row.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said Saturday that 102-thousand-211 infections were reported throughout Friday, the majority of which are local transmissions. 

The figure is down by some 76-hundred from the previous day, but is nearly double the number a week ago.

By region, over 23-thousand new cases were reported in Seoul and over 30-thousand in Gyeonggi Province.

The number of critically ill patients has risen by 23 to 408, the first time the figure has topped 400 in 26 days.

Seventy-one new deaths have been confirmed, raising the death toll to seven-thousand-354, with the fatality rate at zero-point-four percent.

As of 5 p.m. Friday, 31 percent of ICU beds were occupied nationwide, edging up slightly from Thursday.

Over 410-thousand people are recovering from COVID-19 at home, up by nearly 50-thousand in one day.

On the vaccine front, around 59 percent of the population have received a booster shot.
