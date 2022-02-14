Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

DP Unilaterally Passes Extra Budget Bill in Parliament Committee

Written: 2022-02-19 11:40:47Updated: 2022-02-19 13:42:45

DP Unilaterally Passes Extra Budget Bill in Parliament Committee

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling Democratic Party unilaterally passed an extra budget bill through the parliament budget committee in the early hours of Saturday. 

The DP convened a meeting of the National Assembly Special Committee on Budget and Accounts at 2 a.m. and railroaded the government-proposed budget of 14 trillion won aimed at supporting small businesses hit by pandemic restrictions. 

The main opposition People Power Party, which opposes the budget bill, was not present. 

On Friday, the ruling party asked budget committee chair Lee Jong-bae, who belongs to the PPP to open a session, but as he failed to officiate, the committee's executive secretary Maeng Sung-kyu, a member of the DP, went on to chair the meeting in accordance with assembly rules.

The DP, which controls 30 of the 50 seats on the special budget committee, plans to convene a plenary session as early as Monday to approve the bill. But it seeks to increase the spending package by two trillion to more than 16 trillion won.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >