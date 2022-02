Photo : KBS News

Defense Minister Suh Wook has visited South Korea's peacekeeping contingent in Lebanon to encourage troops and carry out a readiness inspection.During his visit to the Dongmyeong unit on Friday, Suh commended the troops for their successful surveillance and patrol operations in the region and for gaining trust of the locals.He called for thorough anti-virus measures to ensure success in accomplishing their mission and mentioned utilizing various diagnostic equipment the unit has been given to preemptively block the spread of infection.The defense chief also stressed the need for strict discipline, likely referring to recent incidents where some senior officers were called home over alleged embezzlement, violence, verbal assault and other inappropriate conduct.Suh stopped over in Lebanon on his way home from visits to France and Norway.