IAEA Not to Authorize or Object Japan's Radioactive Water Release

Photo : KBS News

A team of inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency(IAEA) surveying Japan's Fukushima nuclear power plant ahead of a planned release of radioactive water said they will not oppose or approve the discharge.In an online news conference Friday, IAEA Deputy Director General Lydie Evrard, who leads the team, was asked about whether the watchdog could conclude to object Japan's decision.Evrard said such a decision should be made by the regulatory authorities of each country and the IAEA does not issue an approval or objection. She said the role of the taskforce is to help Japan carry out the planned release safely under international standards, not to authorize or make decisions.On whether there is no other option than releasing the water into the ocean, the official said reviews on other possibilities have been concluded in the past.Evrard also said the IAEA will carefully listen to concerns voiced from within Japan and by neighboring countries.The team includes experts from various countries including South Korea. An assessment report on this week's survey is expected to come out in April.