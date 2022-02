Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean International Olympic Committee member Ryu Seung-min has been reelected as vice chair of the IOC Athletes' Commission to serve for two more years.In a vote Friday held in Beijing where the Winter Olympics is under way, Ryu and commission chair Emma Terho were both reelected. They were both the sole contenders.Sarah Walker, an Olympic cycling medalist from New Zealand, was elected to the newly-created position of second vice chair.Ryu, the men's table tennis champion at the 2004 Athens Olympics, was elected to the Athletes' Commission at the 2016 Rio Games and became vice chair at the delayed Tokyo Olympics last year.The chair and vice chairs are selected at every Summer and Winter Games for a two-year term.Ryu is also president of the Korea Table Tennis Association.