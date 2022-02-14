PPP Condemns DP's Unilateral Passage of Budget Bill as Invalid

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition People Power Party is fiercely protesting the ruling Democratic Party's unilateral passage of an extra budget bill carried out at a parliament budget committee in the early hours of Saturday morning.Calling the move "invalid," the PPP slammed the DP, saying its presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung's pledge of a 35 trillion won budget has turned out to be false.Speaking to Yonhap news agency, floor leader Kim Gi-hyeon said the overnight railroading of the bill is not valid and should be ignored, adding that the DP has dug its own grave.The ruling party convened a meeting of the National Assembly Special Committee on Budget and Accounts at 2 a.m. and approved the government-proposed supplementary budget of 14 trillion won aimed at supporting small businesses hit by pandemic restrictions. The opposition opposes the bill in its current form and want a bigger spending plan.PPP Representative Lee Jong-bae, who chairs the committee, said in an urgent news conference that the passage pushed through at night holds no legal water and demanded the ruling party take steps to handle the bill on the committee level again in line with proper procedures.