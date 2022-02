Photo : YONHAP News

Speed skaters Chung Jae-won and Lee Seung-hoon won the silver and bronze medals in the men's mass start event at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.In the final at the National Speed Skating Oval on Saturday, Chung finished in second place to take silver, earning 40 sprint points.Lee, the defending champion, came in third earning 20 sprint points. Bart Swings of Belgium took home the gold.Upon crossing the finish line, Lee became South Korea's most decorated Winter Olympian with six medals under his belt – two gold, three silver, and one bronze.Going into the final day of the Olympics, Korea's medal tally stands at two gold, five silver and two bronze medals.