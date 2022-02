Photo : YONHAP News

Housing prices nationwide grew by 15 percent on-year in 2021 to post the largest growth since 2002.A management institute affiliated with KB Financial issued a report on the country's real estate market on Sunday.By region, Incheon posted the largest on-year growth of 23-point-seven percent, followed by Gyeonggi Province with 22-point-five percent, Daejeon with 17 percent and Seoul with 12-point-five percent.The institute also released the results of its survey of some 160 real estate specialists including 527 realtors.According to the poll, 63 percent of realtors said housing prices will fall this year, while 64 percent of real estate experts project the prices will rise further.The institute assessed that housing prices are likely to have moderate adjustments rather than sharp falls.